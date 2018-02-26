Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke Memorial Park GoFundMe

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Stephanie Van Dyke Memorial Park in Downtown Klamath Falls, set to begin construction in Spring of this year.

In January of 2017, the Klamath Falls community and the rest of the world lost a truly great person in a tragic accident. Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke dedicated her life to helping others and to making the world a better place. In her memory, and with the help of many community partners, Sky Lakes Medical Center is building a community park in downtown Klamath Falls on the corner of Klamath Avenue and 11th Street. The idea for a park in this location was one of Stephanie’s dreams. Donations for the park will help make her dream a reality.

All donations will go to the Sky Lakes Foundation and every dollar donated will be used to help fund the construction of the park. Every donation will be matched in part by many local businesses and community partners with their in-kind services and donated materials.

To donate to the park and for more information visit www.gofundme.com/stephaniespark