Community Meeting on Soon-to-be-Released Sex Offenders

There’s a community meeting tonight to discuss the release from prison of two high-risk sex offenders. Jerrold Don Hanson will be let out March 1 and Jack Albert Miller on March 22. Hanson has convictions for child porn and child sex abuse and Miller for rape and other crimes with kids. The meeting is at 5 p.m. at Klamath County Community Corrections.

The meeting will include details as to where they will live and the restrictions they will have in their contact with children and how closed they can be to facilities where kids are present such as schools.

Hanson:

Miller:

Hanson’s new address will be 323 Commercial St., Unit 4.

Miller’s expected address is 323 Commercial St., Unit 7.