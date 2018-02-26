Bend Police Still Searching For Missing Woman

The search continues for a missing Bend woman. 24-year-old Sara Diana Gomez was last seen February 19. Her former boyfriend is in custody in relation but police have not found her. They have released photos of a car she may have been in and want to talk to anyone who saw it. It’s a green 2004 Chevy Malibu with a Carolina Panthers sticker.

Bryan Penner has been identified as a person of interest into Gomez’s disappearance. Detectives search his home February 21st and found evidence believed to be linked to her disappearance. Penner was taken into custody and lodged at the Deschutes County Jail on charges of Kidnap II, Theft II and Restraining Order Violation as Gomez had an active Restraining Order on him.



If anyone has seen Gomez or knows her whereabouts, please contact the Bend Police Department at 541-693-6911 or contact them through direct messages on our social media platforms. www.facebook.com/BendPoliceDepartmentOfficial