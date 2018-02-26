2nd Annual Project Park Fashion Show – The Hanger Boutique

The Hanger Boutique will host the 2nd Annual Project Park Fashion Show Saturday, March 10th at 6:30pm.

The fashion show will feature a preview of the Spring and Summer fashion trends with resort-wear, swimwear, a new denim line, shoes and trending tops and bottom pieces.

100% of ticket Sales and 10% of fashion show sales will be donated to The SkyLakes Foundations downtown park, in memory of Stephanie Van Dyke.

For more information on this event and ticket sales, visit the Hanger Boutique on Facebook.