KUHS Offers Media Design Internships

Klamath Falls City School District, in conjunction with Klamath Community College (KCC) and Klamath Union High School Media Design, announce a third term of media-related student internships. Interns work with various companies around the Basin to gain workplace experience in various media specialities.

One of the internships helps students develop and hone journalistic skills, writing press releases and newspaper articles for local news and media outlets. Interns include Cooper Roberts-Garrard and Hailey Anderson (juniors) and London Argyle (sophomore). Roberts-Garrard and Anderson are both participating in their third internships, while the experience is new for Argyle.

Internships are also available at KU for students interested in digital media production. Alex Kramer, Jezzebelle Rowley, and Aubrey Say (sophomores), along with Lysetta Cook (junior) produce video and still photography work for a variety of media projects for Basin media outlets.

Under the direction of Dan Stearns, KCC Instructor and Media Internship Coordinator, these students also produce a new video series called KU and YOU Short. The new weekly format replaces monthly KU and YOU videos and spotlight a variety of stories in independent videos. Kramer also uses his video drone to film KU remodeling updates.

“This internship is a great way for me to learn more about putting my passion for videography into action and learn more about it as a profession,” said Kramer.

In addition to gaining valuable experience, all interns also earn college credit through KCC. Adult mentors to interns are Stearns and Susan Kramer, KUHS Media Specialist/Librarian. Mrs. Kramer critiques students’ written work and helps interns learn editing skills before releasing stories to media outlets.

Continued..

These unique internship opportunities are only available through the Klamath Falls City Schools.

For more information about the KCC/KU Media Design program and internships, contact Dan Stearns at stearnsd@kfalls.k12.or.us. The public can see the work of students in the program on YouTube.

This article written by: Cooper Roberts-Garrard, KUHS Marketing Intern