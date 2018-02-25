KFCS Open Enrollment Starts March 1

Open enrollment for Klamath Falls City Schools (KFCS) opens March 1, 2018 and runs through the end of the month.

Open enrollment allows families to choose the schools their students attend without regard to district boundaries. Permission to change schools during the open enrollment period does not

Prequire obtaining permission from previously attended schools.

There are two (2) kinds of open enrollment. Intra-district transfers are between schools in the same district, while inter-district transfers are from one school district to a different district. Requests can be made during the month of March by obtaining and open enrollment form from KFCS District Offices. Approved requests will be effective at the start of the 2018-2019 school year beginning in September.

While most KFCS schools have unlimited open enrollment, some exceptions and restrictions apply. The new, state-of-the-art academic building at Klamath Union High School opens at the start of the 2018-19 school year and open enrollment is currently unlimited, as it is at Ponderosa Middle School. Limitations vary by grade levels throughout the elementary schools. Detailed information, as well as open enrollment forms and FAQs are available on the KFCS website (http://www.kfalls.k12.or.us) by clicking on the Resources tab.