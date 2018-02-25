Central Cascades Fire EMS Asking For 5-year Levy

NOTICE OF RECEIPT OF BALLOT TITLE AND DISTRICT ELECTION

Notice is hereby given that the following Ballot Title has been filed with the County Clerk of Klamath County on February 23, 2018. On May 15, 2018 a measure election will be held in the Central Cascades Fire & EMS District located in Klamath County, Oregon.

BALLOT TITLE

Caption (10):

Five-Year Local Option Tax for Operations

Question (20):

Shall the District impose a Levy of $.26 per $1,000 for five years, for future replacement savings, beginning FY2018-2019? This measure may cause property taxes to increase more than three percent.

Summary (175):

Central Cascades Fire & EMS faces future equipment and apparatus replacement needs. The District’s Tax Rate is not enough to allow for these savings.

This levy would replace a preexisting bond which was paid off at the end of 2017. The amount from this levy will increase the current bond rate approximately $0.11 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

The proposed levy, if passed, will allow the District to provide for future savings towards equipment and apparatus.

The proposed rate will raise approximately $18,273 in 2018-2019; $18,821 in 2019-2020; $19,386 in 2020-2021; $19,967 in 2021-2022; and $20,566 in 2022-2023. The estimated tax cost for this measure is an ESTIMATE ONLY based on the best information available from the county assessor at the time of estimate and may reflect the impact of early payment discounts, compression and the collection rate.

Per ORS 255.155 an elector who is dissatisfied with this ballot title may file a petition for review in the Klamath County Circuit Court no later than 5:00 p.m. March 06, 2018.

Submitted by:

Rochelle Long, Klamath County Clerk