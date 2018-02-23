Update: Chiloquin High Threat Fake; Student Facing Charges for False Report

As of 1 p.m. Friday law enforcement have finished investigating a threat against the Chiloquin Jr./Sr. High School originally reported on Thursday, Feb. 22. Law enforcement and the school investigated the threat and the threat was found to be not credible.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has brought criminal charges against a student for making a false report of a threat.

Class continued as normal on Friday, with School Resource Officers present.

The Klamath County School District wants to commend the Chiloquin High administration for their leadership and promptness in responding to this incident. The district also commends the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath County District Attorney for their assistance.

