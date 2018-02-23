Lady Owls Play at Eastern Tonight in CCC Semifinals

LA GRANDE, Ore. – The Cascade Collegiate Conference 2017-18 Women’s Basketball Championships presented by U.S. Bank continue tonight for the fourth- seed Oregon Tech Lady Owls with the CCC Semifinal game at top-seeded and regular season champion Eastern Oregon.



Eastern defeated a pesky Evergreen squad in their quarterfinal matchup 91-59. The Geoducks hung tight the first two quarters before succumbing to the depth of the regular season champs. The Mountaineers had two players attain double-doubles. Payton Parrish ended the game with 26 points and 11 rebounds while Stormee Van Belle contributed 21 points and 13 rebounds. Parrish set the EOU single season record for three-pointers at 102.



Oregon Tech held off an inspired College of Idaho team winning 60-57 in their quarterfinal tilt. The Lady Owls had three players in double-digit scoring on the night. Amanda Constant poured in 14-points, while Tech post players, Bailey Nelson and Mikaela Shumaker combined for 23-points and 17-rebounds.



Eastern defeated the Lady Owls in both of the regular season contests. The Mountaineers won 78-55 back in December in Klamath Falls and won 85-57 a week ago at home.

In the other matchup tonight No. 3 Northwest Christian (23-5, 15-5 CCC) at No. 2 Southern Oregon (26-3, 17-3 CCC) at 8:30 p.m. PST – Ashland, Ore. – Ashland High School

Three seed Northwest Christian heads down I-5 to second-seed Southern Oregon in the second semifinal of the night.



Remi Mejia dropped in 26 points and four steals and Ariel Augustine had 22 points and 10 rebounds, to lead SOU past Warner Pacific 99-80. The duo also combined for nine of a season high13 three pointers. The Raiders are seeking to return to the championship game for the third straight year.



Northwest Christian needed overtime to get past a Corban team that had dismantled them just a previous week ago. Anamaria Virjoghe, scored 22 points along with eight rebounds and five blocked shots in the 63-59 win.



SOU won both regular season matchups over the Beacons.

Friday’s winners advance to the conference tournament championship on Monday night at the campus sites of the highest remaining seed.



The Tournament Champion will automatically receive a berth in the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship representing the Cascade Conference. In the event that the tournament is won by regular season champion Eastern Oregon, then the runner-up in the CCC tournament will earn the second automatic bid to the national tournament. The NAIA women’s tournament is being held in Sioux City, Iowa March 7-13.



The 2018 CCC Championship game will be broadcast live on ROOT SPORTS Monday Feb. 26th at 7 p.m. PST. The network reaches approximately 3.2 million households across five states (Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska), and delivers more than 350 live events each year – all of which are available in high definition. Fans can use the Channel Finder at rootsports.com to find the channel in their area on cable or satellite television. The game will also be available on all digital platforms for ROOT SPORTS subscribers.