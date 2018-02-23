Johnston Named Klamath County Library Director

The Klamath County Board of Commissioners are pleased to announce Nathalie Johnston, long-time employee, as the new Klamath County Library Director. Johnston replaces Christy Davis, who recently took a similar position in the Northern part of the state.

Nathalie Johnston is a graduate of a Master’s program in Library and Information Science from the University of Burgundy, France. She has been working in Academic, School, and Public Libraries for 25 years in different parts of the world. After a lot of travelling, she moved to Klamath Falls 16 years ago, fell in love with the State of Oregon and started working for the Klamath County Library Service District. Over the year’s she has overseen the relocations, building, or remodels of 9 branch libraries (Gilchrist, Bly, Merrill, Malin, Bonanza, Keno, Sprague River, Senior Center and South Suburban).

As the Library Director, Johnston said, “My mission is to continue the vision of the library as an essential contact for all residents in need of information and maintain a commitment to provide open and equal access and guidance to information resources, literature, and ideas for all County residents.” There will be a special reception at the Downtown Library on Sunday March 11, 2018 from 1pm to 3pm, come by and meet Nathalie.