Gameday: Beavers Vs. Ohio State

Game 6 • Neutral Game 6

Oregon State (5-0) vs. Ohio State (4-1)

February 23, 2018 • 12:00 p.m. PT

Surprise, Ariz. • Surprise Stadium

The Game

Oregon State continues its second week of action in the Big Ten-Pac-12 Challenge Friday versus Ohio State at Surprise Stadium in Arizona. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT (1 p.m. in Arizona).

Radio

All games air on the Beaver Sports Network with pre-game 30 minutes before first pitch. Affiliates include KCOE 94.9 (Bend, Ore. beginning March 2), KEJO 1240-AM (Corvallis), KKNX 840-AM (Eugene), KCFM 1250-AM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KCFM 104.1-FM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KLAD 960-AM & 93.3-FM (Klamath Falls), KTMT 580-AM & 96.1-FM (Medford – Sat. & Sun. games), Rip City Radio 620-AM (Portland – weekday games after 5 p.m. and all weekend games), 103.7-FM (Portland, all weekday games before 5 p.m.), KSKR 1490-AM (Roseburg) and KBZY 1490-AM (Salem – Sat. & Sun. games).

Listen Online

Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com, and find the live broadcast on the Oregon State baseball schedule page. The games can be heard via the TuneIn application, which is available for smartphones and tablets (search Beaver Sports Network).

Television

The game will not be televised.

Live Video

There will be no live video of the game. There will be no live video available during the Beavers’ trip to Surprise.

Online

Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com.

Tickets At Goss

Last Game

Nick Madrigal and Cadyn Grenier both tallied three hits and Luke Heimlich allowed one hit and two runs in 6 1/3 innings as the Beavers defeated Nebraska, 9-1, Thursday in Surprise. Madrigal homered and drove in two while Grenier went 3-for-5 with a career-best four runs scored. Heimlich improved to 2-0 on the year after limiting the Cornhuskers to two hits with eight strikeouts. Nebraska’s first hit came in the fifth inning.

Radio In Portland

Fans in the Portland area should note that the Beavers will air on 103.7 FM on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s finale in Arizona will be on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

Hitting Streaks Continue

Michael Gretler and Zak Taylor both came into Thursday’s win having having hit safely in all four games, and each extended their streaks to five games in the win. Gretler was 2-for-5 and Taylor finished the day 1-for-4. Gretler is 8-for-20 (.400) with three RBI on the year while Taylor is batting .350 (7-for-20) with a home run and five RBI.

Speaking Of Offense

Oregon State extended its Pac-12 Conference-best batting average to .396 after starting Thursday at .385. The Beavers have totaled 55 hits over their last three games – in 123 at bats. That amounts to a .447 batting average. OSU has six doubles, two triples and two home runs over that stretch. Nick Madrigal is 9-for-14 (.643) and Jack Anderson is 5-for-9 (.556) to pace the Beavers.

Singles

• Oregon State is 24-5 over its 28 games played in Surprise since 2015.

• Pat Casey needs 11 wins to tie the late Jerry Kindall (Arizona) for sixth place in the Pac-12 record books for wins by a head coach. Casey has 850 in 24 years at Oregon State.

• Oregon State is 5-0 for the second consecutive season and is looking to go 6-0 for the first time since the 2013 Beavers opened the year with 15 straight wins.