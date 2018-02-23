Crater Lake National Park Proposing Higher Fees

Crater Lake National Park is proposing an increase to entrance fees into the park. The single vehicle entrance fee would change from $15 to $25 for a seven-day pass. The park’s annual pass would increase from $30 to $50. The current rate of $10 per individual and $10 per motorcycle would increase to $12 for an individual and $20 for a motorcycle. The park is proposing this increase begin May 1, 2018. This fee increase is part of a larger National Park Service initiative to standardize fees in similar national parks across the country. Based on feedback received when the new entrance fees were proposed in 2014, the decision was made to phase the increase over time, in part due to delays anticipated to visitors resulting from planned road construction. This increase represents the final phase of aligning the Crater Lake fees with those of similar parks.

“We are committed to keeping the park affordable but we also want to provide visitors with the best possible experience,” said Crater Lake National Park Superintendent, Craig Ackerman. “The money from entrance fees is used to support deferred maintenance and a variety of projects that directly benefit park visitors.”

A public engagement period on the proposed fee increase is open from Thursday, February 22, 2018 through Sunday March 25, 2018. Select the “Open For Comment” link on the left side of the screen to navigate to the comment page.