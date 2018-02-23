Chiloquin Jr/Sr Open Today; Police Investigating Threat

Chiloquin Jr./Sr. High School received a report of a threat against the school this week. School administration and staff are working with the School Resource Officers from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office to address this threat.

On Thursday, an image began circulating social media telling parents to keep students home for fear of someone attacking the school today. The school and district are asking people not to share or re-post this image.

Chiloquin High and the Klamath County School District want parents and families to know the school and law enforcement are taking steps to resolve the situation. As of Friday morning, classes are resuming normally at the school and the school is deemed safe. Law enforcement is present, including SROs.

Parents always have the final determination in whether to send their students to school. Safety is the No. 1 concern for our students, staff, school and district.