Several KCSD Students Headed to FBLA State Competition

More than one hundred local FBLA students have qualified for the state competition. The Future Business Leaders of America Cascade Regional Skills Conference was held February 7 at Oregon Tech. Overall, more than a hundred kids from the Klamath County School District qualified for the state conference, which will be held April 5 through 7 in Portland.

During the conference, students had the opportunity to develop their leadership, communication and financial skills by attending workshops throughout the day. The conference started with an opening session and a welcome from Cascade Region Vice- President Madelyn Cunningham and Klamath City Police Chief Dave Henslee.

Some of the events that students selected to compete in were Accounting, Cyber Security, Job Interview, Healthcare Administration, and Entrepreneurship. Brazil Cisneros is a junior at Mazama High School. She and Gordon McCreadie competed in this

year’s Entrepreneurship event. “The regional conference is exciting and nerve-racking because there are so many great students who are all competing to qualify for state,” Cisneros said, noting this conference marks the official start of the journey to the National Leadership Conference, which will be hosted in Baltimore, Maryland.

Schools that participated in this year’s event include Bonanza, Culver, Eagle Ridge, Gilchrist, La Pine, Lost River, Madras, Mazama, North Lake, Redmond, and Ridgeview high schools. A special thank you on behalf of the conference organizers to all the participants and judges who were able to attend this year’s event and good luck to those going on to the State Business Leadership Conference!