Open Position on KCFD1 Budget Committee

Klamath County Fire District No. 1 (KCFD1) is seeking an individual to fill a vacant Budget Committee position. This volunteer position serves a 3-year term, meets 1-2 times annually (in the spring), provides input for and approval of the annual KCFD1 proposed budget.

To qualify for the committee an applicant must be a registered voter and reside within the KCFD1 boundaries. Questions regarding the position can be directed to Fire Chief, John Spradley or Finance Officer, Phil Hull by calling 541.885.2056, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Applications for this position can be found online at www.kcfd1.com or picked up at the Central Fire Station, 143 N Broad Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97601, and must be returned to the Central Fire Station by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.