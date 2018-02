A Medford day care owner has been arrested on charges involving sex crimes against children. Medford Police arrested Andrew Conaway Wednesday on multiple charges of sex abuse involving children under the age of 6. Conaway and his wife operate the “Family Friendly Daycare” where police believe the incidents took place on site. There’s no word on any charges against his wife. Medford Police Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding Conaway or the facility contact them.