KCC Launching Pharmacy Tech Course

Klamath Community College is launching a new pharmacy technician course that will prepare students for careers in a high-demand, high-paying industry. Registration for the program opens Friday, and classes start the first week of spring term.

The 90-hour course will prepare students to sit for the national Pharmacy Technician Certification (CPhT) with the National Healthcareer Association.

“Earning a pharmacy tech certification is an excellent opportunity to get work locally. This is a job that local pharmacies have indicated a need for and is expected to experience growth in the future,” said Charles “Chip” Massie, KCC’s director of workforce development.

Pharmacy technicians are responsible for preparing medications under the direction of a pharmacist, and may measure, mix, count, and label medications.

According to instructor Kelli Tompkins, students will learn the basics of retail and hospital pharmacies, patient safety, privacy policies, compliance law, and more.

“Pharmacies are expanding and technicians are filling more needs as the role of the pharmacist changes,” Tompkins said. “Students who complete the program will have a well-rounded understanding of the industry.”

In Oregon, the average hourly wage for a pharmacy tech is $18.50, with an average annual salary of $38,486, according to the State of Oregon Employment Department website.

The program will consist of three-hour evening classes on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday for 10 weeks. Twenty seats are available.

The course cost is $995. Scholarships are available for students who qualify. Registration must be completed in person in the Community Education office in the Work Skills Technology Center at the KCC campus in Klamath Falls.

For more information, contact KCC’s Community Education office at 541-880-2253.

