Link River Bridge To Be Closed Nearly Three Months

The Link River Bridge into Klamath Falls will be closed for nearly three months. Beginning March 5, the Highway 97 Link River Bridge northbound connection will be closed at Main Street and Riverside Drive as crews replace the bridge deck, joints and rails. The bridge will be closed until May 31.

Beginning Monday, March 5, drivers can expect a complete closure of the Highway 97 Link River Bridge northbound connection at Main Street and Riverside Drive. The Link River Bridge northbound connection serves as the Highway 97 Business route and exit for Klamath Falls City Center, located at the mouth of the Link River and Lake Ewauna.

This project will replace the bridge deck of the Link River Bridge with structural concrete. The joints and rails of the bridge will also be updated to meet current standards. These repairs are needed to keep the off-ramp operating and ensure that travelers to Klamath Falls can reach their destinations. The bridge will be closed until May 31 while crews replace the bridge deck.

The approximately $900,000 project is awarded to James Fowler Construction, under contract with the Oregon Department of Transportation.