Lady Owls Disappoint Yotes in Late Turnaround

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – In the Quarterfinals of the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament presented by U.S. Bank the No. 4 seed Lady Owls of Oregon Tech came from behind late in the 4th quarter to win at home over the No. 5 seeded College of Idaho Lady Yotes on Danny Miles Court by a score of 60-57.



Starting out the game, the Yotes zonal defense frustrated the Owls, limiting them to just 6-points over the first 9:00 minutes of the period. Tech freshman, Abby Kreiser hit a 3-pointer to bring the game within 3-points after almost 5:00 minutes going scoreless. C of I responded with just :43 seconds in the period, with 4-points on their last two possessions, stretching the lead back up to 7-points, with the score 16-9 for the away team.



Continuing into the second period of play, the Owls looked determined to get on top of the game. After back-and-forth play, Tech buckled down on defense, giving them four unanswered possessions on the other end of the court and cutting the lead to just 1-point. The two teams battled through the quarter, but a made 3-point shot by Yotes, Sophia Jackson sent the game into the break with a score of 31-25, the away team still holding the lead.



Coming back onto the floor after the halftime break, the energy level picked up in the gym. Once again, the Lady Owls looked to get back on top of the score line. Tech started the 3rd quarter with a 15-9 run, seeing Megan Morris hit a long 3-pointer to tie the contest up at 40-40. The Lady Yotes would hold onto their lead, again scoring the last 4-points of the quarter.



In the final stanza of action, the Lady Owls took their first lead of the contest since the 1st quarter on a 3-point shot by Amanda Constant. The Yotes feeling the heat, tie the game back up and took the lead one last time, over the final 4:00 minutes of play. In the final minute of the game, a deep 3-pointer by Yote, Alyssa Case, brought the score to 58-56, before a timeout was called to talk strategies by the coaches.



With everything to play for and just :46 seconds remaining, an Oregon Tech turnover gave the away team a chance to tie up the score from the free-throw line. Hitting just 1 of 2, the Lady Owls kept a 1-point lead. Now, the ball back in the home team’s hands, an intentional foul saw Abby Kreiser hit two free-throws, making it a 3-point game. The College of Idaho had one last look at the hoop, but the challenged 3-point shot to send the game to overtime would not go down, as the Lady Owls pull out the victory by a score of 60-57.



On the night, the Lady Yotes were led by Keahi-lele Roy with 16-points, while Jocelyn Cook-Cox had 13-points, and Lindy Westendorf scored 7-points and grabbed 9-rebounds.

The Lady Owls saw three players in double-digit scoring, with Amanda Constant scoring 14-points, while Tech post players, Bailey Nelson and Mikaela Shumaker combined for 23-points and 17-rebounds.



The Lady Owls will head to La Grande, Oregon to take on the No. 1 seed Eastern Oregon in the CCC Semifinal round of the CCC postseason tournament on Friday, February 23 at 7:00 pm. EOU got past No. 8 seeded Evergreen State 91-59 Tuesday night in La Grande, Oregon.