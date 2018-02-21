Job Opening: Lower Tule River / Pixley Irrigation Districts Need Engineer

There’s a job opening at the Lower Tule River and Pixley Irrigation Districts. They are now accepting applications for a District Engineer who can develop and implement solutions related to the management of the District’s water resources and physical assets.

Typical duties and abilities: Under direction of the General Manager; anticipate problems and develop and implement solutions, undertake assignments related to the management of the District’s water resources and physical assets, perform technical work and project management associated with the planning, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the District’s SCADA, water conveyance and appurtenant facilities, assess District facility replacement needs and provide engineering and administrative oversight thereto; oversee groundwater level and quality data collection and archiving, assure compliance with federal, state and local regulatory compliance programs regarding operations and physical assets, participate in water supply planning and operations, prepare and present written and oral reports to other management staff and board of directors, represent the Districts at meetings with other agencies and the general public and undertake other responsibilities, assignments and tasks as directed by General Manager.



Minimum Education and Experience: Graduation from college or university with a B.S. in Civil or Agricultural Engineering, preferably with emphasis in water resources applications. Professional registration desired but not required.

The Districts offer an excellent benefit package, including CalPers retirement. Salary dependent on qualifications and experience. Submit resumes to nsoto@ltrid.org .