Hustlin’ Owls Host Corban Tonight in CCC Quarterfinals

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech will be looking to continue their run at the national tournament as they enter the Cascade Conference Championships presented by U.S. Bank tonight at Danny Miles Court. This is the 25th consecutive year that OIT has made the CCC postseason tournament the longest streak in the CCC.



Oregon Tech’s goal of reaching the 27th Annual NAIA DII National Championship in Sioux Falls, S.D. took a big step forward last weekend when the Owls beat then No. 21 Eastern Oregon and No. 4 College of Idaho moving the Owls from the receiving votes category up to the No. 21 position in Tuesday’s latest coaches’ poll.



The now No. 21 Owls will look to keep that momentum rolling when they host Corban University tonight in a rematch of last year’s CCC Championship title game that saw history in the making as the Warriors became the first-ever No. 8 seed to make it to the CCC Tournament Championship game and win.



Oregon Tech (21-9, 14-6 CCC) enters tonight’s matchup as the No. 3 seed in the CCC Tournament with Corban (17-12, 10-10 CCC) as the No. 6 seed.

Corban is led by Joel Johnson who averages 14.7 ppg and 7.8 rpg. Chris Martin and AJ Monterossi both also score in double-digits, averaging nearly 13 ppg each. As a team, Corban is shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.8% from deep.

Oregon Tech is led by Mitchell Fink, as he is averaging 19.2 ppg, while Tyler Hieb is averaging 13.7 ppg. Additionally, Seth Erickson pours in 9.9 ppg for the Owls. As a team, Oregon Tech is shooting 49% overall and 35.7% from long rang.

Tonight marks the 95th meeting between the Warriors and the Hustlin’ Owls on the hardwoods where Tech holds a 65-29 advantage in the all-time series. The Warriors have won the last three meetings in the series, including an 82-70 win in Salem on January 12th, a 74-72 win 10 days ago in Klamath Falls and a 109-95 win in last years in Cascade Conference Tournament Championship game.



Tickets for tonight’s Quarterfinal game are available at the OIT Athletics office beginning at 8:00 am. General tickets are $5.00, reserved seats $6.00, OIT Students are $2.00. For more information on tickets call the OIT Athletics office at 541.885.1634.