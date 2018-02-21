Commissioners: Drought Could Mean $557 Million In Losses

In declaring a drought emergency at their meeting yesterday, Klamath County Commissioners said we could see nearly $557 million dollars in losses to local agriculture. Commissioners said they anticipate the governor’s office to declare an emergency within a few weeks and the federal government sometime near summer.

The Oregon Water Resources Department says the next official state estimations of water levels are due out March 1, but as of February 14, the snowpack and over winter precipitation have been 28 percent of normal.

The Oregon Water Resources Department reminds irrigators there are steps you can take now to prepare for applying for drought emergency permits. OWRD held a meeting with the Klamath Water Users Association yesterday after Commissioners declared the drought emergency. They say you can come to the water master’s office now to fill out paperwork you’ll need once the governor issues a declaration.