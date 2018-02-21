Beavers Continue Trip Thursday Vs. Nebraska

Game 5 • Neutral Game 5

Oregon State (4-0) vs. Nebraska (3-1)

February 22, 2018 • 12:00 p.m. PT

Surprise, Ariz. • Surprise Stadium

The Game

Oregon State opens its second weekend of action in Arizona when taking on Nebraska at Surprise Stadium on Thursday. First pitch between the Beavers and Huskers is set for 12 p.m. PT (1 p.m. in Arizona).

Radio

All games air on the Beaver Sports Network with pre-game 30 minutes before first pitch. Affiliates include KCOE 94.9 (Bend, Ore.), KEJO 1240-AM (Corvallis), KKNX 840-AM (Eugene), KCFM 1250-AM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KCFM 104.1-FM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KLAD 960-AM & 93.3-FM (Klamath Falls), KTMT 580-AM & 96.1-FM (Medford – Saturday & Sunday games), Rip City Radio 620-AM (Portland – weekday games after 5 p.m. and all weekend games), 103.7-FM (Portland, all weekday games before 5 p.m.), KSKR 1490-AM (Roseburg) and KBZY 1490-AM (Salem – Saturday & Sunday games).

Listen Online

Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com, and find the live broadcast on the Oregon State baseball schedule page. The games can be heard via the TuneIn application, which is available for smartphones and tablets (search Beaver Sports Network).

Television

The game will not be televised.

Live Video

There will be no live video of the game. There will be no live video available during the Beavers’ trip to Surprise.

Online

Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com.

Tickets At Goss

Tickets for the 2018 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com/Baseball. Both season and single-game tickets are currently available. Fans can also purchase by calling 1-800-GOBEAVS.

Last Game

Nick Madrigal went 4-for-4 and Steven Kwan drove in three runs to send the Beavers to a 15-3 win Monday over New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz. Jack Anderson tallied three hits for the Beavers, who ended the game with 18 as a team. Kwan hit the team’s first triple of the season, while Madrigal finished with three singles, a double, two RBI and a walk. Jordan Britton earned the win with four innings of scoreless relief.

Radio In Portland

Fans in the Portland region should note Thursday’s game versus Nebraska and Friday’s versus Ohio State will air on 103.7 FM in the Portland region.

Larnach’s Honors

Trevor Larnach was 8-for-9 with three home runs over his first three games of the season and earned the first Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week honor on Tuesday. He was also named one of the players of the week by Collegiate Baseball and the Player of the Week by Perfect Game.

Versus Nebraska

The Beavers and Huskers are familiar with one another after the teams played twice in Surprise last season, with both games won by Oregon State. Nebraska also competed in the 2017 Corvallis Regional, but did not advance to play Oregon State.

A Pair Of Four-Game Streaks

The two longest hit streaks of the season thus far belong to Michael Gretler and Zak Taylor who have each hit safely in all four games. Gretler is 6-for-15 (.400) with a double and three RBI while Taylor is 6-for-16 (.375) with a home run and five RBI.

Singles

• Oregon State is 23-5 over its 28 games played in Surprise since 2015.

• Pat Casey needs 12 wins to tie the late Jerry Kindall (Arizona) for sixth place in the Pac-12 record books for wins by a head coach. Casey has 849 in 24 years at Oregon State.