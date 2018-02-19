Recreational Crabbing Closed on South Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have closed recreational crabbing on the southern Oregon coast from Cape Blanco to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid. That includes Dungeness and red rock crab harvested from the ocean as well as in bays and estuaries and on beaches, docks and piers.

Recreational crab harvesting from Cape Blanco north to the Columbia River remains open.

But meanwhile, for commercial crabbing, ODA and ODFW are requiring that all crab harvested from Cape Blanco to the California border be eviscerated before it can be deemed safe for consumption. Domoic acid levels are elevated only in the guts of crab sampled and tested from the area. And ODA says because of Oregon’s precautionary management of biotoxins, crab and shellfish products currently being sold in retail markets and restaurants are safe for consumers.