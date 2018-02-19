Klamath Falls Public Works Projects For This Week

Klamath Falls Public Works has a few things happening this week that will mean some lane closures.

Traffic Signals Crews will be replacing a traffic signal head for the right turn lane on South 6th Street, eastbound to southbound Washburn Way on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

While the below information is not a City project we would like citizens to know of the traffic changes, lane and sidewalk closures:

The City has issued an obstruction permit to C-2 Contractors. They will be performing cable replacement work as follows:

On Biehn Street from Iowa Street to Lytton Street where the westbound lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, February 19, 2018.

A crew will also be working on 10th Street between Main Street and Pine Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, February 19, 2018. The road will be closed in this area. Barricades and signs will be in place.