The Klamath County Cattle Women are taking applications for their 2018 scholarships. The money comes from the annual Klamath Bull and Horse Sale. Scholarship applicants must be Basin residents and graduates of local high schools and home schools, including Klamath County and the Tulelake and Butte Valley areas of Siskiyou and Modoc. The deadline is April 13th.

2018 KLAMATH COUNTY CATTLEWOMEN%2FCATTLEMEN SCHOLARSHIP