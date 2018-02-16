Beavers Fall To Bruins In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Oregon State battled back from a 13-point first-half deficit to take a lead in the second frame but was unable to hang on in a 75-68 loss on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion.



Freshman forward Alfred Hollins led the Beavers (13-12, 5-8 Pac-12) with a career-high 24 points. He went 7-for-11 from the field, 3-for-5 from beyond the arc and 7-for-10 from the free throw line for the best game of his young career.



Stephen Thompson Jr. added 13 points and Tres Tinkleextended his double-figure scoring streak to 28 games with 11 points.



Drew Eubanks added six points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots.



Oregon State outscored the Bruins 13-6 to open the second half, taking a 49-48 lead on two free throws by Thompson Jr. with 14:58 to play. Jaylen Hands answered with two free throws and UCLA would never relinquish the lead.



The Beavers fell behind by 13 points in the first half, but cut it to 38-36 on a dunk by Drew Eubanks, before the Bruins scored four straight to take a 42-36 lead at the break.



UCLA (18-8, 9-5) was led by Aaron Holiday with 17 points and 10 assists. Thomas Welsh also had a double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds.



The Bruins outrebounded Oregon State 51-33 and went to the free throw line 37 times compared to 18 for the Beavers.



The Beavers next play USC at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Galen Center in a game televised nationally on FS1.