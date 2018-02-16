Basin Robotics Teams Earn Honors at Corvallis Competition

There is no disguising the interest in Robotics among Klamath Basin teens is on the rise. In recent years, Klamath middle and high school students involved in robotics have been at high-level league and non-league competitions in the state and across the country.

This year’s competition schedule is in full swing and two teams, The Klamath Coyotes and The Pack have been hard at work demonstrating their STEM skills against teams from across the region.

On January 27-28, 2018 both teams competed at the FIRST Tech Challenge in Corvallis. By the end of the weekend, both teams had performed well enough to move on to the Super-Qualifiers in Portland February 10-11 where they competed against teams from across the state.

The Klamath Coyotes, consisting of high school students from Klamath Union, moved forward in the competition by winning an Alliance challenge where they had to work with members of another team at the competition to solve a robotics challenge. The Pack advanced in the competition by winning the Motivate Award in Corvallis. This prize is given to the team who best represents on paper what Robotics is all about and helps other teens gain an interest in STEM fields.

By the end of the Super-Qualifiers in Portland, The Klamath Coyotes performed well enough to move on to the State Competition in Hillsboro on February 24-25. While The Pack, a team in its second year and consisting of many younger members, did not advance beyond the Super-Qualifiers, the experience helped them grow in their knowledge of Robotics.

“I love competing with a Robotics team because I get to work with other kids to problem solve interesting challenges that might some day have real world applications,” says Jezzebelle Rowley, Pack member. “I also like being able to explore all the STEM areas involved in Robotics, including Business.”

Robotics incorporates all aspects of STE(A)M — Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics — as well as computer programming, business development and public speaking. Students build robots that are then used to solve problems and challenges presented to students at competitions. In addition to building skills and knowledge in these areas, teens develop teamwork and and leadership skills.

Members of the Klamath Coyotes are: Mauricio Huntoon-DeRoche, Seth Gebauer, Daniel Piper and Tannyr Rose. Their adult advisor is David DeRoche

Members of The Pack are: Jeffery Dupuis, Iain Usher, Jezzebelle Rowley, Scott Usher, Grace Smith, Grace Lassett-Egbert, Robert Abbott, Maia Norton, Christian Cox, Conner Carlson, Kale Duarte, William Connor West and Ameesha Hazarika. Adult advisors/mentors are Carol Usher, Ken Usher and Ryan Millsap.