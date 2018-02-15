Weds House Fire Likely Due To Electrical Overload

Fire District No.1 has responded to 4 unrelated structure fires in the last week. Today’s fire was dispatched at 5:52 this morning to the 800 block of North Eighth Street in Klamath Falls. The initial reports indicated a house on fire with a possible occupant inside the location. It was later determined the resident was not home at the time of the fire. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported. The approximate 1800 sq. ft. 2-story home was considered to be a total loss with approximately $150,000 in damages.

Fire District No. 1 was assisted by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the City of Klamath Falls Police Department.

Initial investigations have determined that the cause of the fire was due to an electrical overload and the area or origin was located in the NW corner of the home. As the temperatures continue to drop, KCFD1 reminds Klamath County residents to be extremely cautious when using space heaters. Make sure that electrical circuits are not overloaded and maintain proper clearance from combustible items.