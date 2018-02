Could Curbside recycling be going away? Klamath County Commissioners will host a town hall meeting about it next week. Commissioners say they need to decide whether to landfill/bury recycled items or to allow Waste Management to increase their fee and keep collecting it. The Town Hall is next Thursday February 22, at 5:30 pm. at the Government Center on Main Street.

Here is the official Press Release:

