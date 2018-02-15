Oregon Tech Women’s Soccer Announces 2018 Recruiting Class

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Oregon Tech Head Women’s Soccer Coach Brandon Porter has announced his 2018 recruiting class for the Women’s Soccer program.

“The 2018 signing class for our program continues to build on the foundation that has been established by the previous recruiting classes in 2017 and 2016. Our goal is to identify a specific type of student-athlete that will fit into our evolving identity and style of play, yet also contribute unique and dynamic traits that complement our current group of returners. This group certainly possesses the qualities we want and will hopefully help us pursue our team goals. We are excited to welcome these new players into our program.”

Haley Janky

Midfielder/Forward, North Medford HS/Rogue Community College, Medford, OR

Coach Porter: ”Haley is a player that we think can come in right away and bring another dynamic dimension to our attack. We had always noticed her athleticism and skill and believe that she will fit seamlessly into a lineup that continues to get stronger, deeper, and more mature. We want to try and put a great deal of pressure on our opponents’ backlines and to do so we need aggressive, creative, and pacy attackers. We are making a point to try and identify and retain the best local talent in the Southern Oregon region, and we feel we found a great one in Haley.”

Notable Info: Haley earned all-conference honors as a standout attacker at North Medford HS, and was a 2017 NWAC All Star while at Rogue CC. Haley plans on majoring in Medical Imaging while at Oregon Tech.

Shaylee Lutz

Midfielder, Sandy HS, Sandy, OR

Eastside Timbers

Coach Porter: ”Shaylee will be red-shirting for us in 2018 after knee surgery so she will be using 2018 as an opportunity to heal up, get stronger, and get used to the college speed of play. In terms of skill, Shaylee is a highly technical midfielder with great vision and passing proficiency. She is a soccer junky and understands the game and all of its nuances well. We look forward to seeing her development given a year to grow.”

Notable Info: Shaylee was a two-time All Northwest Oregon Conference player at Sandy HS, leading the Pioneers to a 2016 League Championship under Coach Nick Kern. She will be joining her older brother Devin who plays for the men’s team at Oregon Tech, and majoring in Pre-Medical Imaging.

Abby McFetridge

Midfielder/Defender, Sprague HS, Salem, OR

Capital FC Timbers

Coach Porter: ”Abby is a player that fits into our program culture and will hopefully be able to add some depth to our roster. She is a smart and competitive player who understands her role on the field and does it well. She is an extremely strong student and someone we hope to see develop tactically once placed in a competitive environment on a consistent basis.”

Notable Info: Abby was a Greater Valley All Conference selection at Sprague HS in Salem and will be majoring in Engineering at Oregon Tech.

Hayle Mehl

Defender/Forward, South Medford HS, Medford, OR

Rogue Valley Timbers

Coach Porter: “Hayle possesses a great deal of pace and aggressiveness, both characteristics that we value and want to utilize in our system of play. Hayle is a blue collar kid, which fits our no-nonsense team culture. We think that she could make a solid collegiate outside back, but her versatility as an attacker will help her compete for opportunities in our program. In terms of quickness and ability to stretch teams, she certainly provides us with another player that has great speed.”

Notable Info: Hayle was a 2017 Southwest Oregon Conference All Conference selection while at South Medford under Coaches Chris and Aly Hollewijn, and will be majoring in Pre-Medical Imaging at Oregon Tech.

Mikeila Ruotsala

Goalkeeper, Ralston Valley HS, Arvada, CO

Colorado Rapids Academy

Coach Porter: “We wanted to make sure that the next goalkeeper we brought in pushed our returning goalkeeper Jenna Stiehr every day in training. We feel that Mikeila will not only make our group of goalkeepers stronger, but will also be able to step in right away and compete for minutes if necessary. Her ability as a shot-stopper and her knowledge of the position transition nicely into the collegiate level. She reads the game quickly and communicates very well with her backline. She has been trained at a high level as a member of former MLS Goalkeeper Chris Sharpe’s Core Academy in Denver. I think that Jenna and Mikeila make an outstanding training duo and I am excited to see how they push each other moving forward.”

Notable Info: Mikeila was a standout goalkeeper at Ralston Valley HS in Arvada and trains regularly in the CoreGK Academy with Chris Sharpe. Mikeila plans on majoring in the Medical field at Oregon Tech.



Amanda Seward

Midfielder/Defender, Molalla HS, Molalla, OR

Eastside Timbers, Thorns ODP

Coach Porter: “Amanda is another player that fits extremely well into what we are looking for athletically and academically. We want players that can help us open the game up and find gaps in an opposing team’s defense and we think that Amanda’s length, quickness, and skill on the ball will help her compete for opportunities right away. She has a unique knack for being involved in all aspects of a game and making players around her more effective. Her personality and ability seem to be an ideal match for our identity as a team and our goals moving forward.”

Notable Info: Amanda was a three-time Tri-Valley All Conference player, as well as a two-time OSAA 4A All State player. She will be majoring in Biology-Health Sciences with a goal at being a dentist at Oregon Tech.