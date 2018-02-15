173rd’s Kingsley Field Lease Extended Until 2095

The City of Klamath Falls is demonstrating an unprecedented level of community support for the 173rd Fighter Wing by extending the lease on the airfield property until 2095—another 77 years, one the longest of any base in the country.

A ceremony scheduled for Feb. 19, 2018 will host a number of community leaders at the base including U.S. Representative Greg Walden at 1:45 p.m.

The event will commemorate a number of initiatives that help the wing maintain the only F-15C Formal Schoolhouse in the U.S. Air Force, including the finalization of an airspace expansion initiative and plans to continue numerous construction projects on the base past the year 2020.