Escape the Countess’s Gothic Manor – Klamath County Library

The Klamath County Library will host an after hours “murder mystery” adventure for teens ages 12-18 Friday, February 23rd at 6pm.

The elegant Countess Lucinda Von Blight has invited you to a lavish ball and dinner party at her foreboding gothic mansion. It quickly becomes apparent that the exotic cuisine at the feast is going to be, well, you! can you act swiftly enough to survive?

Space at Countess’s ball is limited and registration is required. Dress in your fanciest is encouraged.

For more information or to register call 541-882-8894