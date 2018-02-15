Dhesi Named Pac-12 Wrestler of the Week

SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State’s Amarveer Dhesi was named the Pacific-12 Conference’s Wrestler of the Week on Wednesday.

A redshirt senior from Surrey, B.C., Dhesi went 2-0 on the season completing his perfect run through his dual season.

At Stanford, Dhesi faced then No. 5-ranked Nathan Butler in a battle of top-10 wrestlers. Dhesi won his eighth-straight match with an 8-5 decision over Butler. The next day he scored a season-high 27 points in a technical fall win over Mark Penyacsek at CSU Bakersfield, finishing the dual season at 9-0.

Dhesi is 18-3 overall this season and was the winner of the Reno Tournament of Champions earlier this season. He’s totaled six major decisions, three falls, and two technical falls.

Up Next

The Beavers play host to this year’s Pac-12 Wrestling Championships on Feb. 25 inside Gill Coliseum. The NCAA Championships are March 15-17 in Cleveland, Ohio.

