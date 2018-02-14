Tribes File Notice of Suit For Water Levels

In an effort get ahead of expected drought conditions, the Klamath Tribes have filed a 60-day notice of their intention to file a lawsuit against federal agencies seeking higher water levels on Upper Klamath Lake for protection of two endangered sucker species. A draft notice was issued Friday to the Bureau of Reclamation. U.S. Fish and Wildlife and National Marine Fisheries.

The Tribes’ letter – a 60-day notice required under the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) in order to file a lawsuit to protect listed species such as the C’waam and Koptu – requested that the Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and National Marine Fisheries Service take “immediate, emergency measures” to provide sufficient water for the tribal fisheries and correct other deficiencies of the 2013 Biological Opinion. The Tribes see 2018 as a potential tipping point, believing that the Biological Opinion is inadequate to preclude the possibility of an extinction level event for the C’waam, the Koptu, or both this water year.

Read the press release here:

Klamath Tribes Press Release