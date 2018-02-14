Chiloquin Council Green Lights Sewer Plant Plans

The Chiloquin City Council has approved plans for a new $3.2 million sewer plant. City officials will next meet with engineers and state regulators to find the best funding sources likely including grants and loans and a likely sewer rate increase.

The Council also approved spending up to $10,000 to renovate City Hall. The city bought the old Chiloquin-Agency Lake Rural Fire Protection District headquarters on North First St. last year for $20,000 with plans to move City Hall to the building. Necessary work includes someone new drywall and sheetrock, electrical upgrades and bathroom upgrades.