Beavers Host ‘Cats Saturday Afternoon

The No. 11-ranked Oregon State gymnastics team (3-2) returns home this weekend to take on No. 24 Arizona (1-5). The meet is scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. start.

Saturday’s meet has been designated as OSU gymnastics’ Dam Worth It game. Dam Worth It is a campaign started by former OSU gymnast Taylor Ricci and current soccer player Nathan Braaten with the goal to destigmatize and raise awareness about student-athlete mental health issues. Read more about Dam Worth It here.

QUICKLY

• Oregon State opened the season with back-to-back road meets for the second year in a row. OSU kicked off the season with a win at Pittsburgh before traveling to face Utah, where the Beavers upped their previous score by 1.5 points

• Eight out of OSU’s 12 opponents on the 2018 schedule are ranked in this week’s Top 36

• The Beavers are coming off a 19-win season the ended with an 11th-place finish at NCAA Championships

• Oregon State returns one All-American, Dani Dessaints, who was an NACGC/W Regular Season All-American on the vault in 2017

• Dessaints tied for the Pac-12 title on the vault (9.95) in 2017

• In 2017, OSU advanced to the postseason for the 43rd straight year … the last time the Beavers failed to reach the postseason was 1974, when they were still competing in the AIAW.

• OSU finished second at the 2017 NCAA Champaign Regional earning a berth at NCAA Championships. The Beavers finished 11th at the championships in St. Louis.

LAST WEEK AT WASHINGTON

Oregon State recorded its highest road score of the season in a dual meet loss at then-No. 16 Washington 197.000-196.500 on Saturday.

• The Beavers ranking remained at No. 11 for the second straight week.

• For the first time in four weeks, OSU failed surpass the 49-point mark in all four events. The Beavers still reached the mark on vault with a season-best 49.175, 49.125 on bars and 49.275 on floor.

• OSU gymnasts won or tied for meet-high scores on two events - Lena Greene (9.900 on vault) and McKenna Singley (9.925 on floor).

OREGON STATE NOTES

• The Beavers have yet to count a fall in 2018 … OSU counted just two missed routines in 2017, with both coming in a win at Seattle Pacific.

• Oregon State has ‘hit’ 115 out of 120 (95.8%) routines in 2018 … in comparison, the Beavers ‘hit’ 300 out of 312 (96.2%) routines last year.

• The Beavers went 24-for-24 for the first time this season in their fourth meet of the season, at home against Arizona State.

• Despite having a squad made up largely of underclassmen (14 out of 19 gymnasts are freshmen or sophomores), through four meets the production has been equally shared between upper and lower classmen: the seniors (19 routines) and juniors (38 routines) have combined to perform 57 of OSU’s 120 routines (47.5%). The underclassmen have contributed 63 out of 120 routines (52.5%) – sophomores 43 of 120 (35.8%); freshmen 20 of 120 (16.7%).

• Seven out of OSU’s 11 opponents on the 2018 schedule are currently ranked in the Top 36; No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Utah, No. 13 Washington, No. 17 Arizona State, No. 19 BYU, No. 24 Arizona, and No. 25 Stanford.

• Fifteen of the Beavers’ 19 gymnasts earned a GPA of 3.0 or higher during fall term … as a team, the Beavers earned a 3.4778 GPA in the fall.

SEEKING PERFECTION

OSU has nine gymnasts that have ‘hit’ all of their routines in 2018 including: Sabrina Gill (20-20), Mary Jacobsen (15-15), Dani Dessaints (11-11), Shireen Khamedoost (8-8), Isis Lowery (7-7), Mariana Colussi-Pelaez (5-5), Maela Lazaro (3-3), Lena Greene (1-1) and Niya Mack (1-1).

LOADING UP FOR 2019

In November, three gymnasts signed the National Letters of Intent to join the Oregon State gymnastics program for the 2018-19 academic year. Leah Bivrell (Louisville, Colo.), Jade Carey (Phoenix, Ariz.) and Madi Dagen (Pleasanton, Calif.) are scheduled to enroll at Oregon State this coming summer … Carey earned a pair of silver medals for Team USA at the 2017 World Championships … Dagen’s sister, Lacy, transferred from Florida to Oregon State during the offseason.

THE ROSTER

Here are some quick hitters about the Oregon State gymnastics roster in 2018:

• There are only two seniors on the squad (Dani Dessaints and Shireen Khamedoost) who had combined to perform 74 career routines entering the season

• There are six newcomers to the team this year (Savanna Force, Lexie Gonzales, Niya Mack, Colette Yamaoka and Kaitlyn Yanish are freshmen, and Lacy Dagen transferred to OSU in the offseason) … of the newcomers, Force and Yanish have been in the competition lineup in the Beavers’ first four meets and Mack joined the fray against Stanford. Yamaoka has exhibitioned three times and Dagen once.

• Less than half of the roster competed in a meet for Oregon State last season (nine out of 19). Halli Briscoe, Lena Greene, Jaime Law, Maela Lazaro, and Alyssa Minyard all entered the season seeking their first competition routines in addition to the five freshmen … Minyard performed in the bars and beam lineups in the first four meets. Lazaro entered the beam lineup against Stanford and Greene joined the vault lineup last week at Washington and Briscoe exhibitioned several times in 2017.

• Two of OSU’s gymnasts hail from the Beaver State - Lena Greene (Tigard) and Jaime Law (Corvallis).

• Three OSU gymnasts are from outside of the United States - Mariana Colussi-Pelaez and Sabrina Gill are all from Canada, while Isis Lowery is from Australia.

• The Beavers returned just nine out of 24 routines from the 2017 NCAA Championships lineup.

WHICH WAY DO WE GO?

The Beavers, like every other team in the country, are seeking to qualify to the NCAA Championships and the Super Six. But to reach that goal teams must get through NCAA Regionals. In 2017, regionals will be held at Alabama, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Penn State and Utah. The top two finishers at each regional will advance to the NCAA Championships at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo.