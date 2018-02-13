New Map Shows Where And Why OSP Responds

Oregon State Police have created an interactive map to show just how often they respond to calls in certain area around the state. It includes when and where OSP responded to crashes, crimes, and routine contacts as well as information on citations and warnings issued. You can see it on the state website:

http://www.oregon.gov/osp

Event type category descriptions are:

Calls for Service — Requests for Oregon State Police personnel to respond to incidents reported to the Department’s dispatch centers

Crashes — Motor vehicle accidents reported to the Department’s dispatch centers

Routine Contact — Contact with an individual initiated by Oregon State Police personnel

Speed — Citations or warnings issued to motorists for violations of Oregon Revised Statutes related to vehicle speed

Occupant Safety – Citations or warnings issued to motorists for violations of Oregon Revised Statutes related to the safety of occupants in vehicles (e.g., no seatbelt)

Lane Safety – Citations or warnings issued to motorists for violations of Oregon Revised Statutes related to roadway standards (devices, markers, signals, signs, etc.)

Impaired Driving – Citations or warnings issued to motorists for violations of Oregon Revised Statutes related to operating a vehicle under the influence of intoxicants

Distracted Driving – Citations or warnings issued to motorists for violations of Oregon Revised Statutes related to operating a vehicle while distracted (e.g., using a cellphone)

All Other — All other citations or warnings issued to individuals for violations of Oregon Revised Statutes not related to speed, occupant safety, lane safety, impaired driving, or distracted driving

We are still in the early stages of this project and will be making improvements along the way. The goal of this page is to connect the public with useful information pertaining to the great work done by the Oregon State Police. We value the public’s feedback and want to know what they think. Any suggestions, comments or questions can be emailed to ask.osp@state.or.us.