ICYMI at the Winter Olympics: Chloe Kim! Short-track drama! Gold for Hirscher!

ESPN – PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Tuesday was a great day in the halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Games: Chloe Kim fulfilled her Olympic destiny while hangry, while Shaun White reminded the world he’s still the greatest. Elsewhere, a Swiss skier may have created the newest Olympic sport. Missed the action? We’ve got you covered.

Women’s snowboard halfpipe

Chloe Kim … where to begin? How the 17-year-old won gold on her first run and then got a nearly perfect score of 98.25 on her victory lap? Or how she tweeted in between runs that she wished she’d finished her breakfast sandwich because she was getting hangry? Or that her 75-year-old grandma, who lives in Seoul, came to watch her compete for the first time wearing a neck-warmer embroidered with “Chloe”?

Kim dazzled in the pipe, becoming the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s at the Olympics and the youngest woman to win in snowboarding. But it was her funny and frank tweeting — mostly about her food cravings — that made her even more beloved to the public. She gained over 100,000 Twitter followers during the snowboard contest alone, and social media could not get enough of her.

Don’t worry, world. Kim later walked to the media zone with a cup of chocolate ice cream in hand, before getting an even better surprise, courtesy of none other than Momofuku restauranteur David Chang.

Men’s snowboard halfpipe

Hours after Kim’s triumph, Shaun White, who also knows a little something about teenage stardom, dropped into the halfpipe to win the qualifying round. The Flying Tomato scored a 98.5 to keep Australia’s Scotty James at bay. They’ll be joined by three other Americans — Ben Ferguson, Chase Josey and Jake Pates — in what promises to be an intense finals Wednesday

Alpine skiing

For years, Austrian Marcel Hirscher faced the same question: Could he really be the greatest men’s skier of all time without an Olympic medal? Well, as of Tuesday, he no longer has to answer that, because he is now an Olympic champion. Hirscher took gold over Frenchmen Alexis Pinturault and Victor Muffat-Jeandet in the men’s alpine combined, a two-part contest consisting of downhill and slalom. American Ted Ligety, the gold medalist in Torino 2006, finished fifth.

“I’m super happy, because now this stupid question has gone away,” Hirscher said after his win, “Now the question is Zzzzzzztt. Deleted.”

Short-track speedskating

The most dramatic turn of events on Tuesday took place at the short-track speedskating rink. The women’s 500-meter final ended with one favorite disqualified and another in last place. Great Britain’s Elise Christie crashed on the last lap, while hometown favorite Choi Min-jeong was disqualified for impeding after finishing neck-in-neck with Italy’s Arianna Fontana, who won gold. Choi and Christie were both in tears after the race. “In my feelings, I was knocked over — I didn’t fall on my own,” Christie told the BBC. “I worked so hard for the 500 and it’s been taken away from me.” Christie and Choi will both have another shot at a medal in the 1,500-meter race on Saturday.

Women’s ice hockey

The United States didn’t have much of a challenge in getting past the Olympic Athletes of Russia on Tuesday, its last game before it takes on rival Canada on Thursday. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson had the quickest back-to-back goals in Olympic history, scoring six seconds apart in the second period as the Americans shut out the Russians 5-0. The Americans’ clash against Canada will sort out positioning for the semifinals, as both teams are currently 2-0 in pool play.

There seemed to be more buzz around an apparent helmet controversy than Tuesday’s game itself. USA Hockey had been in talks with the International Olympic Committee after the IOC earlier requested that a Statue of Liberty logo be removed from the Americans’ goalie masks. Later, the logo had been approved and no modifications were necessary, according to USA Hockey. Nicole Hensley has the logo on the left side of her mask, while Alex Rigsby has one on the chin of hers.

Curling

Even Olympians can trip, as we saw in the bronze-medal game between Russia and Norway in mixed doubles curling. Russian Anastasia Bryzgalova didn’t see the stone behind her and took a hard tumble onto the ice. Falls are rare in curling, and Bryzgalova got up with a sheepish smile. She and partner Aleksandr Krushelnitckii shook off the embarrassing moment to hold onto their lead and win, 8-4. Later in the day, the Canadians beat the Swiss to bring their gold-medal haul to three.

A new Olympic sport?

Swiss skier Fabian Bösch had a great idea. The 20-year-old, who will compete in men’s ski slopestyle on Sunday, seemingly couldn’t resist having a little fun with an escalator in Pyeongchang … and may have invented a new Olympic sport in the process.

IOC, if you’re listening, give the people what they want. We even have a volunteer!