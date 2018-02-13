Beavers to Battle Bruins Thursday in L.A.

THE GAME: Oregon State (13-11, 5-7 Pac-12) heads to Los Angeles, beginning with a stop at Pauley Pavilion on Thursday to face UCLA (17-8, 8-5) at 8 p.m.
TELEVISION: The game will be televised on FS1 with Joe Davis and Steve Lavin calling the action.
RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. It can also be heard online at this link.
LIVE STATS: There will be live stats at this link.
SOCIAL MEDIA: Live updates will be available on Twitter and Facebook.
TICKETS: Fans can secure Oregon State men’s basketball single-game tickets by visiting this link or calling 541-737-2050.
QUICKLY: Oregon State shot 56.2 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from beyond the arc in the wins over the Washington schools … Tres Tinkle was named the Pac-12 Player of the week after averaging 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.0 steals in wins over Washington State and Washington … Tinkle is shooting 90.5 percent (57-for-63) from the free throw line in Pac-12 play; Oregon State’s single-season conference record is 89.9 percent by Brent Barry … Drew Eubanks posted double-doubles in back-to-back games for the first time in his career (18 points, 10 rebounds vs. Washington State; 18 points, 13 rebounds vs. Washington) … Stephen Thompson Jr. is shooting 52.6 percent (10-for-19) from beyond the arc in the last four games, including the game-winner against Washington … Ethan Thompson is averaging 6.0 assists in the last four games … The Beavers are 4-0 when Alfred Hollins scores in double figures … Hollins went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc in the last two games … Zach Reichle is 3-for-6 from beyond the arc in the last four games.
vs. UCLA: Oregon State and UCLA meet for the 134th time with the Bruins leading the series, 94-39, including a 53-8 record in games played in Los Angeles.
The Beavers won the first meeting this season, 69-63, on Jan. 18 at Gill Coliseum to snap a two-game losing streak in the series. Five Beavers scored in double figures: Tres Tinkle 16, Drew Eubanks 12, Stephen Thompson Jr. 12, Ethan Thompson 11 and Seth Berger 10. Aaron Holiday led the Bruins with 22 points.
UCLA won both games last season, 76-63 at Gill Coliseum on Dec. 30, 2016 when the Bruins were No. 2 in the nation, and 78-60 on Feb. 12, 2017 at Pauley Pavilion when UCLA was No. 10 in the nation. Thompson Jr. scored 43 points in the two games, including 25 in Corvallis.
The Beavers snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion two years ago with an 86-82 victory on March 5, 2016. Thompson Jr. scored 23 points, all in the second half, to lead the Beavers. Oregon State’s other road wins in the series came in 1924, 1958, 1981, 1984, 1986, 1988 and 2003.
TWO DOWN, ONE TO GO: Stephen Thompson Jr. and Drew Eubanks both joined the 1,000-point club this season. If Tres Tinklereaches the milestone, it would be the third time in program history an Oregon State team had three 1,000-point scorers. Tinkle needs 82 points to join the exclusive club.
2017-18: Stephen Thompson Jr. 1,161; Drew Eubanks 1,019; Tres Tinkle 918
2012-13: Roberto Nelson 1,745; Devon Collier 1,489; Joe Burton 1,009
1980-81: Steve Johnson 2,035; Mark Radford 1,390; Ray Blume 1,288