Nelson’s Double-Double Helps Owls Take Down Warriors

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Lady Owls of Oregon Tech defeated the Warriors of Corban University, on the strength of Bailey Nelson‘s double-double performance, by a score 75-66 on Sunday evening at Danny Miles Court.

In the first quarter of play, both the Warriors and the Owls found their offensive rhythm, with little separating the two sides. Over the first 10:00 minutes of play, there were five lead changes and five tied scores, as the period came to a close with both teams’ level at 18-18.

The second stanza of action saw the Owls jump ahead by 7-points, going on a 9-2 run. The Warriors chipped away at the lead, climbing back into the game and leveling the score at 29-29, with just over 3:00 minutes left until the halftime break. Tech buckled down on defense, while also being productive on the offensive end, closing out the half on a 12-3 run. A buzzer beater pull-up jumper by Nohea Waiwaiolewould put the score 41-32 at the intermission.

The Lady Owls stayed hot coming back on the court, stretching their lead to the biggest gap of the night at 16-points, with a 10-3 run. The Warriors began to stabilize their play, and again started chipping away at the home teams’ lead. A 12-2 run for the visitors brought the game back within 4-points. The score sitting 58-54 with 10:00 minutes remaining in the game.

The final stanza of action brought out the most exciting action, beginning with Corban hitting a 3-point shot and narrowing the game to just 1-point different on the scoreboard. A defensive stop and a made field-goal sent the Warriors into the lead for the first time since the first quarter of play. The next seven possessions of the game saw the lead swap hands six times, while the score was tied once. In the final 5:00 minutes of play Oregon Tech took over the court, pushing their lead with a 11-3 run and closing out the game with a final score of 75-66

On the night the Corban Warriors were led by Maci Bozett with 23-points. While Jordan Woodvine contributed 15-points on the evening.

The Lady Owls had three players in double-digit scoring, with Bailey Nelson leading the way with a double-double, putting up 18-points and grabbing 10-rebounds. Megan Morris also put in 18-points on the evening, while Nohea Waiwaiole added 14-points and 6-rebounds of her own.

With the win, the Lady Owls move 12-6 in CCC action holding onto their 4th place seed, as they head to Eastern Oregon and College of Idaho for the final weekend of conference play on February 16 & 17.

Follow the Hustlin’ Lady Owls for the latest news, stats and updates at www.OregonTechOwls.com, Twitter and Instagram @OregonTechOwls.