KCC SBDC Hosting Entrepreneurs, Start-up Workshop

The Klamath Community College Small Business Development Center (KCC SBDC) will offer a workshop titled “Smart Start-Up” on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Innovation and Learning Center, Classroom 1, in Lakeview. Would-be entrepreneurs and early stage start-ups will be guided through the essentials of how to launch a new venture.

The two-hour workshop will provide information on important steps that contribute to a new venture’s success. Participants will learn about licensing, business structure, financing, business planning, business resources, marketing, name selection, a pre-venture checklist and more. Course materials are informational and provide all the contact information needed to register a business and get started.

Upon completion, participants wishing to pursue a business idea and get specific questions answered about a venture can register for a free one-on-one advice meeting with a KCC SBDC Business adviser.

To register, please go to www.bizcenter.org/kcc scroll down and select “Our Classes” and Lake County Smart Start-Up from the list. The workshop is $25.