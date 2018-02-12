Henley Soph Receives National Recognition

Henley High sophomore Nicole Cleland has been officially recognized for her creation of community program for elementary school kids called “Beyond the Bell”. As we reported last week, Nicole received a $1,000 donation from U.S. Cellular’s ‘The Future of Good’ program – one of only of four in the country. She received the honor at a school assembly Friday.

The wireless carrier contributed $1,000 to Beyond the Bell, the after-school program founded by Nicole to help elementary-aged children learn more about how science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) affect the agricultural industry. Nicole was elected to serve as the organization’s chief science officer this year. The contribution from U.S. Cellular is part of a total of $42,000 consisting of in-kind and monetary contributions to help youth continue building The Future of Good. Nicole was selected for this program by U.S. Cellular after being nominated online, and she is featured on TheFutureOfGood.com to tell the unique story of how her cause is impacting the local community.

“I think it is very important for children to learn about agriculture and STEM through hands-on projects, and experience things they may never get a chance to in the classroom,” Nicole said. “I was their age when I discovered my own passion for these topics and it’s exciting to see how much the program has grown over the past year.”

“Nicole’s passion and commitment to educating young lives is truly inspiring,” said Erryn Andersen, U.S. Cellular’s director of sales in the northwest. “She is setting an incredible example for her peers and community, and we are in awe of the selfless acts of good she’s doing here in Klamath Falls.”