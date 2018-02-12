Beavers Win Double-Overtime Thriller

CORVALLIS, Ore. – We’ve seen this show before – same general area, same result - Stephen Thompson Jr. for three – Beavs win! Beavs win! Beavs win! It wasn’t quite a buzzer beater, but it was three-tenths of a second from it as Oregon State (13-11, 5-7 Pac-12) took a dramatic 97-94 double-overtime thriller over Washington (17-8, 7-5) Saturday evening in Gill Coliseum.



The Beavers trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half and by 12 with 6:34 left before making a furious comeback that led to a Tres Tinkle, the game’s high scorer with 29 points, layup with 41 seconds remaining to ultimately send the game into overtime at 80-80.



Thompson, Jr., uncharacteristically, missed two free throws with four seconds left in the first overtime that could have put the Beavers ahead. The game went to the second extra period tied at 87.



The Huskies took a brief lead in the second overtime and would eventually tie the game twice, including at 94-94 with 11 seconds left when Dominic Green made one of two free throws before Thompson Jr.’s game-winner.



Thompson Jr., ultimately scored 22 points, including hitting 4 of 8 three-point field goals. He also had a career-high six steals.

His teammate, Drew Eubanks added 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Tinkle nearly ended with a rare triple-double adding to his point total with 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Washington was led by Noah Dickerson’s 28 points and 12 rebounds.



Seven players would play 40-plus minutes in the marathon game.



The Beavers travel to Los Angeles next week to face UCLA on Thursday and USC on Saturday. Both games start at 8 p.m. and will be televised nationally on FS1.