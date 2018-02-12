Beavers Rain Threes in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. – The Oregon State women’s basketball team used a 3-point bonanza to blow by Washington 95-57 Sunday afternoon in Seattle, Wash. The Beavers finished the game with 18 3-pointers, a new program record, which matches the Pac-12 record for most triples in a conference game.



“The team was really ready to play today,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “We shot the ball extremely well all game long. We knew we were going to get some looks from three if we moved the ball well today, and that really worked well for us. There are a lot of weapons on this team, and I’m really pleased with what we were able to do today.”



Kat Tudor led the Beavers with 23 points on 7-for-9 shooting from 3-point range. Mikayla Pivec went 4-for-5 from the floor to finish with 15 points, five rebounds and seven assists.



Freshman Taya Corosdale tallied 13 points and six rebounds in her return to her home region. Junior Katie McWilliams filled the stat-sheet with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists, while fellow junior Taylor Kalmer went for 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Freshman Aleah Goodman scored in double-figures for the second-straight game, finishing with 10 points, converting a trio of 3-pointers.



The Beavers shot 60 percent from the floor in the game, as well as 54.5 percent from 3-point range. Oregon State held a 46-25 advantage in rebounds.

The Beavers used an early 10-0 run to jump out to a 15-5 lead mid-way through the first quarter. Oregon State would follow that with 17 unanswered points later in the frame to head to the second period up 35-11.



OSU’s offensive outburst continued into the second quarter, as the Beavers went ahead by 33 four minutes into the frame. Oregon State headed to the break up 52-22.



The Beavers went 12-for-19 from 3-point range in the first half, and shot 56.7 percent from the floor overall. Tudor led all scorers with 17 points in the opening 20 minutes.



Oregon State continued to roll out of the break, carrying a 37-point lead into the third quarter media timeout. The Beavers took a 75-33 advantage into the closing frame, on their way to the 38-point victory.



The Beavers will return home on Friday to take on UCLA. That game is slated to tip at 8 p.m.