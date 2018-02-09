Use of Native Plants Encouraged with Sales, Workshop

A series of events designed to encourage use of native plants in landscaping and restoration projects will be offered in Klamath Falls this year.

The events are cosponsored by the Klamath County Museum, the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon and the Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District.

“We hope to see people using a lot more native plants, whether they are dressing up the back yard or restoring riparian vegetation along a stream,” said Brian Quick, project manager for the Soil and Water Conservation District.

A sale of low-cost bare root native tree seedlings and shrubs is planned for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 3, at the museum, 1451 Main St.

Oregon ash and Oregon white oak seedlings will be available. The list of shrubs expected to be available include twinberry honeysuckle, redosier dogwood, cascara and oceanspray. All plants will be sold for $1 each.

“We want everyone to be aware that this program is a little bit of an experiment,” said Todd Kepple, Klamath County Museum manager. “We are not able to obtain plants that came from a local seed source, and bare root plants require extra attention. But we’re still confident that these plants will do well if they are properly cared for.”

Because the trees are bare root, they should be planted within a day or two, Kepple said.

All of the plant species being offered have been growing for several years in a native plant garden at the museum, and can be viewed before the March 3 sale.

Anyone interested in ordering 10 or more of one species is encouraged to call the Museum at (541) 882-1000 by Feb. 17.

Other events planned for later in the spring include a naturescaping workshop on April 28, and a sale of wildflowers and shrubs on May 19.

Space for the naturescaping workshop is limited, and preregistration is required by contacting the museum. A donation of $10 is suggested to cover workshop expenses.