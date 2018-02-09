One Dead in Hwy 199 Accident

One person has died following Thursday’s three-vehicle crash that closed Hwy 199 north of Cave Junction. OSP says a Medford man was southbound when for some reason he crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with an SUV, killing that driver. The driver of a third car that hit rear-ended the Medford man was not hurt. No word yet on any charges.

The preliminary investigation has determined that a green Chevy van, operated by 46 year old Joseph PYGMAN, of Medford, was southbound on Highway 199 and for an unknown reason, crossed into the northbound lane of travel, hitting a Honda SUV. The vehicles collided head-on in the northbound lanes. The driver of the Honda was flown to a trauma center where they were pronounced deceased. The driver of the Chevy van was transported by ground ambulance to TRCH with non-life threatening injuries. A third vehicle, a white Mercedes , operated by 37 year old Sang Coa Tran, of Crescent City, ran into the back of the Chevy van after the head on collision occurred. The driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by Illinois Valley Fire, AMR and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The name of the deceased will be released after the family has been notified.