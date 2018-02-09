KFPD Receives New Cameras

The Klamath Falls Police Department has finished upgrading their in-vehicle cameras and officer bodycams. City Council approved about $227,879 in December for the new cameras, which the Department has been field-testing for several months.

KFPD Says: “The PD now deploys Getac in-car video cameras in every patrol vehicle and every on-duty officer is outfitted with a Getac body worn camera that syncs to their patrol vehicle. The project was overwhelmingly supported by city leadership, police officers, and the community. Thank you to everyone that supported the project and provided their insight and guidance!”