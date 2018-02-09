$500,000 Bail Set for Chronic Offender

$500,000 bail has been set for a Klamath Falls man who led police on a chase through town Wednesday. Daniel Clayton Jr. was arrested after police tried to stop him for suspended driving but he tore through traffic for nearly two miles before crashing into a street sign on Shasta Way Deputies found meth and cash in the car.

Clayton is charged with attempt to elude in a vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, deckles driving, reckless endangering and hit-and-run. His next scheduled court date is February 15.

Prosecutors say Clayton has a history of nearly 50 arrests with previous charges including robbery, assault, theft, vandalism, drug possession, DUII and harassment.