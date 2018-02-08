Tech Men’s Soccer Announces Recruiting Class

Joshua Ledgerwood

High School: Henley High School

Club Team(s): Basin United Soccer Club and Rogue Valley Timbers

Team Awards/Accomplishments: Skyline Conference Champions ’14 & ’15, 4A Semi-finalist ’14 & ’15. 2016 Skyline Conference 2nd place and 4A state round of 16. 2017 Skyline Conference 5th place and 4A state participant.

Personal/Individual Awards: 2017 Skyline conference 1st team, Skyline Conference Player of the Year, 4A 1st Team All-State. 2016 Skyline conference 1st team, Herald and News soccer player of the year. 2015 Skyline Honorable Mention.

In addition to his soccer accolades, Ledgerwood also received recognition as 1st team Skyline Conference kicker, honorable mention 4A State kicker for the Henley HS football team.

Relevant Statistics: Senior year – 21 goals and 7 assists. HS career 41 goals, 20 assists.

Parents Names: Marty and Tracy Ledgerwood

Coach Munhall’s Comments: “We are excited to have Josh staying in the Klamath basin for his collegiate experience. He has really developed a name for himself in the community as a soccer player, and we hope he continues to be recognized for his efforts on the pitch.”

“Our coaching staff has been watching Josh over his high school career and we have seen him make steady progress over his high school career.”

In his first year of high school, Ledgerwood was the only freshman to make the varsity squad, which won the Skyline Conference and ended their season in the state semi-final.

As a sophomore, he was the only non-senior field player in the starting lineup, while earning All-Skyline Honorable mention and ending the season again in the state semi-final game.

As a junior, Josh was handed the captains arm band and took on more of a leadership role, earning 1st Team All-League and was the Herald and News Male Soccer Player of the Year.

In his senior season, Josh again led the team as a captain, scoring 21 goals and adding 7 assists, while picking up Skyline 1stTeam and Player of the Year accolades, while also being named 1st Team All-State (4A).

“We are still not certain what position will best suit Josh in our program. His 6’5″ height and long rang shot will most likely see him be a catalyst in the middle of the pitch. Regardless of where on the field he ends up, we know that we have a talented athlete to work with and develop.”





Andrew Hanson

Hometown: Grants Pass, Oregon

High School: New Hope Christian

Club Team: Oregon Futbol Academy

Team Awards: 3x State Playoff appearances. 1 HS Conference Championship, 2x Montana Club State Champions.

Individual Awards: 2nd Team All-State, 2x 1st Team All-Conference, 2x 2nd Team All-Conference, 3 years ODP Montana.

Relevant Statistics: Senior year – 24 goals, 4 assists. HS Career – 42 goals, 10 assists.

Parents Names: Ron and Kim Hanson

Coach Munhall’s Comments: “Andrew really came to us out of the blue this past fall. He had been in contact with me after moving to southern Oregon from Montana in the summer of 2017, looking for a place to study engineering and play collegiate soccer. His high school, New Hope Christian, does not have a soccer team, so Andrew played for the Hidden Valley HS team, which competes against the high schools here in Klamath Falls. After watching Andrew for the first time, playing against soon to be teammate Josh Ledgerwood, I knew that he was an athlete we wanted to try to bring in. “

In his senior season, Hanson led his team in scoring netting 24 goals and 4 assists, earning 1st Team All-League and 2ndTeam All-State.

“Andrew has invested a lot of time in his soccer experience. He is a hard working kid who constantly seeks opportunities to improve. He has a long athletic frame to build on, and is a clinical finisher in front of goal. We can see him earning minutes as a freshman, and we really feel that he has a high ceiling for growth at the next level.”



Jack Warner

Hometown: Happy Valley, Oregon

High School: Clackamas High School

Club Team(s): Thelo United, Timbers ODP, Timbers Academy, Timbers Alliance and Eastside Timbers

Team Awards: Nike Crossfire Cup champions 2014 Eastside Timbers, League Finalists 2015/16 Eastside Timbers, State cup finalist 2015 and 2016 Eastside Timbers, Presidents Cup semi-finalists 2016 Eastside Timbers, FC Portland Winter Showcase finalists 2016 Eastside Timbers, Summer Slam finalists 2017 Eastside Timbers, National Premier Leagues Final ( Greensboro, North Carolina U17 Bracket), Nike Mt. Hood Challenge Champions 2014 Thelo United

Individual Awards: 2nd Team All-Conference 2017, Varsity member freshman to senior year, Captain of Eastside timbers ’16, ’17, ’18, Clackamas High School Varsity Captain ’16, ’17, Thelo United Captain ’12, ’13, ’14

Parents Names: Matt and Christine Warner

Coach Munhall’s Comments: “Jack is going to be a great addition to our attack. He has a tremendous work rate on and off the field, and a huge desire to constantly get better. His club exposure, playing with the Timbers ODP and Academy programs, has given Jack a great foundation and understanding of the game. They have also instilled a level of focused training that he will be used to.”

Warner, has been a key contributor to his high school team at Clackamas, leading the team from the front, scoring 10 goals and adding 5 assists in his senior season.

“Jack’s pace and strength will help him transition into the collegiate game. Despite returning a strong core of attackers next fall, we expect to see Jack challenge for minutes on the field as a freshman.”



Reilly Combs

Hometown: Oregon City, Oregon

High School: Oregon City High School

Club Team: Eastside Timbers FC

Team Awards: Runners up OYSA premier league 2015, Runners up OYSA premier league 2016, OYSA state cup finalist 2016.

Individual Awards: Voted best defender at OCHS junior and senior year by teammates. First team Mt. Hood conference defender 2017.

Relevant Statistics: Leading goal scorer for OCHS junior year, most clean sheets/gave up the fewest goals in the Mt. Hood Conference senior year.

Parents Names: Craig and Patricia Combs

Coach Munhall’s Comments: “Reilly was a great surprise when he contacted us expressing his interest in our program. We noticed right away that he has a strong technical foundation and he has played under some very good coaches during his career.”

Standing over 6-foot tall, Combs has a great frame for to develop at the collegiate level. He already reads the game well and is not afraid to get stuck into tackles.

“Reilly has had experience as a center midfielder, distributing the ball and also scoring goals, but most recently in his senior season, Combs has been a stalwart defender for his high school and club teams. We will look for Reilly to establish himself as a center back and help fill the void left by seniors that graduated our program in 2017.”



Cade Roske

Hometown: Pocatello, Idaho

Previous College: North Idaho College

High School: Century High School

Club Team(s): Idaho Rush & Nova FC

Team Awards: 2015 Idaho State Champion High School, 3x Idaho Club State Champion

Individual Awards: NWAC All-Star, Idaho State Journal Player of the Year (2015), 2nd Team All-State, 3x 1st Team All-Area.

Relevant Statistics:

North Idaho College Career Stats: 19 goals, 6 assists (2 seasons).

Century HS Senior Season: 19 goals, 4 assists

Parents Names: Rob and Cindy Roske

Coach Munhall’s Comments: “We tried to bring Cade to Oregon Tech out of high school, but the timing was not right for him and he decided go to North Idaho College for his first two years. It was very exciting when he was back in contact with me and looking to transfer to Oregon Tech.”

Cade has been a part of teams that have been very talented and seen tremendous success, while he has also served vital roles as one of the more talented players on teams that have struggled. Despite what the team’s success level is, Roske has been a leader and a warrior time and again.

“Cade is a gritty player that loves to be involved in the action. We see him bolstering our midfield, hopefully as a true 10 in the middle of the pitch for us. He has also shown his versatility as a forward, netting 10 goals and 3 assists as a sophomore while at NIC. He will be a great addition to our squad.”



The Oregon Tech Men’s soccer team will kick off the 2018 season at home on August 18, against Rogue Community College before they hit the road for two weekend trips to California, playing NCAA DII Humboldt State and Chico State in northern California, followed by a trip to the Los Angeles area to play NAIA opponents, The Masters, Hope International and UC Merced.

Follow the Men’s Soccer program for the latest news, stats and updates at www.OregonTechOwls.com, Twitter and Instagram @OregonTechOwls and @oregontechmsoccer.